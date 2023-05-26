Death of man found wrapped in tarp in Garfield being investigated as homicide

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the death of 30-year-old Jerry Gardner as a murder.

Investigators say Gardner’s body was found Wednesday morning wrapped in a tarp and dumped in the woods off Ardary Street in Garfield.

Thursday, the medical examiner ruled Gardner’s death as a homicide, saying he had been shot multiple times.

“I think it’s terrible. That shouldn’t happen,” said Leo Jackson, Sr., who lives not far from where police discovered Gardner’s body.

When his body was placed in the woods is still unclear and investigators are still looking for leads into who is responsible.

But Jackson is hopeful police will have some answers soon.

“I think that eventually they’ll get to the end of it, find out who did it. Things like that shouldn’t go unsolved,” Jackson said.

If you know anything that could help investigators, you’re asked to contact Pittsburgh Police.

