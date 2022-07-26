Death of man over the weekend under investigation

Jul. 25—Authorities are investigating the death of a California man after the discovery of his body about 9 a.m., July 24.

Brian Blackmore, 52, was found dead on the property of Rebecca Farm, which hosted an equestrian triathlon over the weekend, according to a press release issued by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. Blackmore's body has been sent to the state crime lab to determine a cause of death, officials said.

Deputies responded to a coroner call in the area about 9 a.m. Blackmore was dead when they arrived, officials said. They turned up no other specifics regarding the circumstances surrounding his death, authorities said.