Death of man run over outside Baltimore hotel in apparent domestic dispute ruled homicide

The death of a 35-year-old man run over by a car outside of a hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital in an apparent domestic dispute has been ruled a homicide, police said.

On Nov. 14, a patrol officer who heard a commotion outside the Residence Inn at the Johns Hopkins medical campus found Donald Eason Jr. trapped under an Infiniti sedan near the valet entrance. He was taken to a hospital in grave condition, and died from his injuries on Nov. 20. The state medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide the following day.

Police said at the time that a 27-year-old woman was detained pending an investigation, and now say that surveillance cameras captured a verbal and physical altercation followed by the woman running over Eason.

Police did not say whether the woman has been charged.

The hotel is located in the 800 block of N. Wolfe St.