Death of man shot in Freehold Sunday night leads to manslaughter charge

FREEHOLD — A man was shot Sunday night at a small gathering in Freehold and later died, leading to a reckless manslaughter charge against the accused shooter.

The man charged, Efrain Cruz Jr., 45, was recklessly handing the firearm that killed the unidentified victim, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said in a release.

Police went to a home on the 20 block of McDermott Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a gunshot victim. The injured man, who suffered a single gunshot wound, died at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Linskey said.

Wildfire: Watch first responders battle Wharton State Forest fire

Cruz remains at Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township awaiting a detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux, sitting in Freehold.

The investigation into the case is active, Linskey said.

Linskey is urging anyone with information regarding this case to call Detective Brian Hammarstrom of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Borough Detective Samuel Hernandez at 732-462-1233.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Freehold NJ man charged with manslaughter in shooting at gathering