Death in Manistee ruled a homicide

Nov. 22—MANISTEE — A death that occurred Friday near downtown Manistee has been ruled a homicide and a suspect is under arrest, according to the Manistee City Police Department.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Sixth Ave. on Saturday to investigate the death of 67-year-old Manistee resident Cynthia Parrington, Manistee City Police Department Chief Joshua Glass said.

Glass said Parrington died Friday, Nov. 18.

Manistee resident Jeffrey Howard Rogers, 58, was arrested and charged with one count of open murder in connection with her death. He was arraigned Sunday afternoon before 85th District Court Judge Thomas Brunner, according to court records.

No bond was set in this case, records show, and Rogers is currently lodged in the Manistee County Jail. His next court proceeding will be a probable cause hearing at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

Glass said he has no additional information to share at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is a team effort between Manistee city police and the Manistee County Sheriff's Office, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

MCPD is asking anyone with information about the case to call Sgt. Doug Vansickle at (231) 398-3286.