Death at Matawan home under investigation, officials say

MATAWAN – Officials are investigating the death of a person found in a township home, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey said.

Officers found the body over the weekend while conducting a welfare check on a residence at the 200 block of Matawan Avenue, Spivey said.

The Prosecutor’s Office could not immediately provide details about the investigation or victim.

The death is being investigated by the Matawan Police Department and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

More: Asbury Park firefighters rescue person after porch roof collapses at house

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call detective Joseph Mason of the Matawan Police Department at 732-566-1010 or MCPO detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443.

Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter. A lifelong New Jersey resident, he has previously worked as a features writer and sports reporter. Contact him at 732-540-4401 or nfernandes@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Death at Matawan home under investigation: police