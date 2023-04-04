Death of McDowell County woman called 'suspicious'

Apr. 4—Police are calling the death of a McDowell County woman "suspicious" and are asking for help from the public with their ongoing investigation.

In a statement Tuesday, Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy said the county's 911 center received a call on April 1 regarding a deceased person being located in a vehicle in the Beartown area of McDowell County (between Bradshaw and Iaeger).

Muncy said the individual was identified as Barbara Baker of Jolo. He said the vehicle that she was found in belonged to the woman.

"This is being treated as a suspicious death and we are asking the public for any help that they may have," Muncy said.

The body has been sent to the WV Medical Examiner's office in Charleston and the results of the autopsy are pending, Muncy said.

The incident remains under investigation by the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.