Death of Miami County Jail inmate Friday morning under investigation

A man from West Milton, recently booked in the Miami County Jail was found dead in his jail cell Friday morning, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Jason Ray, 47, was found unresponsive in his jail cell around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Duchak said in a media release. Ray was discovered unresponsive during routine cell checks and jail staff members performed life-saving measures after discovering him.

Ray was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Duchak said.

A preliminary investigation found no indication of foul play and a medical event is suspected to be his cause of death, Duchak said. However Ray’s official cause of death is pending autopsy results from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Ray had been booked in the jail Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of drug possession.

“Ray was assigned to a single cell and had interacted with corrections officers earlier in the morning. Detectives were summonsed to process the scene and start a death investigation,” Duchak said.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.