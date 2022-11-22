The death of a Milwaukee woman prior to a police shooting in a Riverwest home was from natural causes, report says

The 75-year-old woman whose body police discovered in a Riverwest home last week before shooting and injuring her roommate died of natural causes, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman was found in the home’s living room wrapped in a blanket and tarp with fake flowers on top, a report released Tuesday by the medical examiner’s office said.

No visible signs of trauma were found on the body, police initially reported, and the medical examiner’s office determined her cause of death to be lung cancer.

The office identified the woman as Dorothy Douglas of Milwaukee.

Police came upon the body Nov. 14 inside a home along the 2300 block of North Booth Street after a caller reported they were concerned for the safety of a resident, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said hours afterward.

Around 12:20 a.m., a 31-year-old Milwaukee man answered the door of the home and allowed police inside. A report from the medical examiner’s office identified him only as a roommate of the woman.

A 24-year-old officer with more than four years of experience entered the home, found the body and attempted to take the 31-year-old into custody, but a physical struggle ensued, Norman said.

The man grabbed a “pole and a weight” and did not listen to commands to drop them, Norman said. Eventually, the officer fired and injured the man. Both were hospitalized with nonfatal injuries.

The medical examiner's report did not estimate when Douglas may have died.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty, which is routine after police shootings. Norman said Nov. 14 that criminal charges were expected to be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the near future.

Kent Lovern, Milwaukee County's chief deputy district attorney, said Tuesday no charging decisions have been made in the case.

