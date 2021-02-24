Death of Minnesota justice’s daughter at Iowa sorority attributed to alcohol and cold

Chacour Koop
·2 min read
A 21-year-old college student died from alcohol poisoning and hypothermia outside an Iowa State University sorority, police say.

Olivia Chutich was found dead in the parking lot of Delta Delta Delta sorority house in Ames on Jan. 22, police say. Her body was discovered on the ground shortly before 10 a.m.

Chutich’s death was determined to be an accident caused by “acute alcohol poisoning” and hypothermia, according to autopsy results released Wednesday. Police said they do not suspect foul play but continue to seek tips in the investigation.

Chutich was the daughter of Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Penny Wheeler, the CEO of Allina Health, a health care system with 12 hospitals and more than 90 clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin, The Associated Press reported.

“As her mothers, we know that we were given the most precious of gifts for 21 years. We weren’t perfect parents, and she wasn’t a perfect child, but we were a perfect match,” her parents wrote in an obituary. “And what a love story it was. Olivia was born in Guatemala, coming into our lives as an infant. She was loved from the moment that we set eyes on her and deeply so throughout her too-short life.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar offered condolences to the parents a day after Chutich died.

In an Instagram post the day after her death, Chutich’s sorority chapter members said they were “heartbroken over the lost of our sister.”

“We know the days and weeks ahead will be difficult, but we will always remember Olivia’s contagious laugh, bubbly personality and positive outlook on life,” the post said.

Spiders force library to close at the University of Michigan, officials say

