Death of missing Elkhart woman, 27, considered homicide, infant son still hospitalized

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, center, speaks Wednesday afternoon on the homicide investigation of Alexis Morales, the 27-year-old who was found dead Tuesday evening in an SUV in South Bend. Her 5-month-old child was found alive and was being treated at Memorial Hospital.
SOUTH BEND — The death of an Elkhart woman found in a vehicle in South Bend Tuesday evening is being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. Her 5-month-old son found in the vehicle with her is still hospitalized.

Alexis Morales, 27, and her son, Messiah Morales, had been reported missing after they were last seen April 12.

The South Bend Police Department shed new details Wednesday afternoon on the weeklong missing persons case that began when the woman's family reported the pair missing to Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday evening, South Bend police responded to a driveway on a vacant property in the area of 400 South Bendix Street after a silver BMW was found that matched descriptions of the last vehicle the pair was seen in.

'An act as bad as a human can commit': Plymouth man who killed toddler gets maximum sentence

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski on Wednesday did not say how Alexis Morales might have died, deferring to an autopsy that was scheduled for Friday.

South Bend Police Capt. Jason Biggs responded when asked why the case was being considered a homicide: "It was clear, immediately, while dealing with processing the scene and seeing Alexis, it was clear that it became a homicide scene," he said.

First responders who discovered the SUV and found Messiah Morales inside the vehicle, "gave him some love," investigators said, and rushed him to Memorial Hospital. Police declined to release details on his condition, saying that he was at the hospital with his family.

Alexis Morales, left, and Messiah Morales. Alexis was found dead by South Bend police on Tuesday evening near Bendix Street.
Police provided few other details and wouldn't elaborate on other aspects of the investigation other than to say detectives were interviewing a large number of people.

Ruszkowski went through a timeline of when the South Bend police got involved in the case and how it has been working with the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department to investigate the events leading up to the woman's disappearance and death.

South Bend police became involved shortly after 6 p.m. Monday when the family came to speak with officials who deal with missing person reports.

Later on Monday, a Silver alert was issued on the Morales mother and child.

Kayla Miller, supervisor of the SBPD's Violent Crimes Unit, explained that while the Indiana State Police is in charge of issuing Amber and Silver alerts, the criteria are firmly established on when that happens.

Miller explained an Amber alert was not issued in this case because the younger Morales infant was with his mother. Criteria for the issuance of Silver alerts involve many factors, some of which takes the well-being or safety of the persons that are missing into consideration.

The mother and son pair lived in Elkhart but were last seen near Howard Street in South Bend on the evening of April 12.

Ruszkowski refuted social media reports that South Bend police had been made aware of the SUV prior to Tuesday evening's discovery. He said that was false, but his department's main concern is to proceed on the homicide investigation.

The police chief also said the department is working through what he called a "horrendous week" based on the fact that a homicide took place and there was an infant involved.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@gannett.com.

