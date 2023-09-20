Death of a Monkey at U.C Davis Under Investigation
The death of a monkey at U.C Davis that was allegedly killed by heat during transport is under investigation.
Things got heated after "Monday Night Football."
SCNG reporter Luca Evans wrote about a harmless conversation between two players that took place in front of him before media interviews last week. His access to the team has now been suspended.
Epic Games will be forced to provide refunds to Fortnite players who were allegedly tricked into making unintended purchases on the platform. The FTC says this is one of the largest refunds in a gaming-related case to happen to date.
In a span of five months this year, former President Donald Trump was indicted on a total of 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases. As hearings and trial dates are set, here's a guide to some of the legal terms you may hear.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.
The agency this week said it plans to reduce audits for taxpayers who claim the earned income tax credit, or EITC.
"I can't go be part of that," Lillard said about the Warriors.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."
Your body will thank you, but your wallet might appreciate one of the cheaper options out there.
Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract included behavioral clauses.
Shared micromobility company Bird has acquired competitor Spin from Tier for $19 million, including $10 million in cash, $6 million in a vendor take back and $3 million as a hold back. Tier had purchased Spin from Ford back in March 2022 to expand its presence in the U.S., but Tier has struggled to maintain its lead and reach profitability. The email described the change as similar to when Tier purchased Spin from Ford, "the main change is that Spin is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bird Rides Inc."
Can Microsoft's Surface PCs get out of their rut?
The Ukrainian president arrived in New York City Tuesday to address the United Nations General Assembly and is expected to plead for more aid for his war-torn country.
"Sitting is the opposite of standing/Sitting is the opposite of running around/Sitting is a wonderful thing to do."
This is a war Ukraine can win, the young congressman says, but only if the U.S. maintains its support.
Earlier this year, the U.S. government indicted Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev, also known by his online monikers “Wazawaka” and “Boriselcin,” accusing him of being “a prolific ransomware affiliate” who carried out “significant attacks” against companies and critical infrastructure in the U.S. and elsewhere. Matveev is such a prominent cybercriminal that the FBI designated him as one of its most wanted hackers. Matveev, who the FBI believes he remains in Russia, is unlikely to face extradition to the United States.
Third-gen Porsche Panamera changes include new hybrid, upgraded suspension. The sedan debuts November 24 at Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai.
Apple's latest second-generation AirPods Pro get major software improvements and a USB-C charging case, building on the company's best earbuds.
Kenya-based EV startup Roam has unveiled a new shuttle bus model dubbed Move, coming as the East African country continues to push for the adoption of electric vehicles. Roam (formerly Opibus) now plans to ramp up its production of the Move bus, and expand its charging infrastructure as it anticipates a growth in EV bus demand following Kenya’s acceleration of electric vehicle adoption, against the backdrop of skyrocketing fuel prices, and calls for a switch to sustainable transport options.