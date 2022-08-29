Death near downtown Ashland under investigation

Aug. 29—Ashland police say they are investigating the death of an apparently homeless person whose body was discovered in a grassy area close to downtown, but they haven't found any signs of foul play.

The body was spotted about 9:15 a.m. Saturday near the corner of Granite and High streets, according to a news advisory issued by Ashland police.

Officers, detectives and a deputy medical examiner called out to the scene determined that the person had died several days before their body was found Saturday morning and that "no signs of foul play were apparent," the release stated.

The body was in a grassy area near a set of stairs that run from Granite Street to Calle Guanajuato Park, and police believe the body's location may not have been readily noticeable.

Police did not release any descriptions of the deceased person, but next steps to identify the individual include an autopsy and fingerprint analysis.

Anyone who may have information that could help with the death investigation is asked to call Ashland police at 541-488-2211 and ask for Det. Lindsey Rochon-Evertt.