After death, Nipsey Hussle's legacy celebrated by South Los Angeles, a place of pride and hope

LOS ANGELES -- Earlier this year, Deacon Randolph Brown of Highway Ministries in South Los Angeles was visited by the owner of the business plaza next door, who complained of rainwater seeping in from the ministry's lot and wrecking his merchandise.

That business-owner: rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The deacon and the heavily-tattooed, bearded rapper stood in the ministry’s parking lot, hands on hips, and examined the wall for how they might better seal it.

Brown didn’t listen to Hussle’s music, being more of a Miles Davis guy. But the deacon, who has lived in South Los Angeles since 1961, saw in his neighbor a throwback to the days when the largely black sections of the city were full of black-owned businesses, and even basketball star Wilt Chamberlain erected “Villa Chamberlain,” an apartment complex.

On Sunday afternoon, Brown was pulling into the ministry when he heard gunshots next door. He then watched Hussle get carted into an ambulance.

In the days following Nipsey Hussle’s murder outside of The Marathon Clothing, the store he ran in a plaza purchased earlier this year, the rapper’s name was on the lips of teenagers and senior citizens alike for miles around. They described him as having been a figure of hope and pride for reinvesting in a neighborhood under pressure from both internal strife and outside developers.

“Everything!” said 17-year-old Kyla Rose, in unison with a group of fellow students from View Park Preparatory High School around the corner from where Hussle was shot, when asked what he meant to the neighboring community.

Charles Dillon, who said he had served time in prison as a younger man, was inspired by Hussle’s own trajectory of reform from affiliate of the local Crips set to local businessowner. He said he admired the rapper despite being three decades his senior. “For a 63-year-old man to see a youngster with tats all on his face and that rap stuff,” said Dillon, “and to look up to him, that meant a lot to me.”

Hussle—born Ermias Asghedom—and a business partner had purchased the shopping center on Slausson Avenue. He also co-founded a nearby co-working space called Vector 90, which had the goal of increasing diversity in the math and sciences.

State Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager-Dove, whose district includes the areas in South Los Angeles where Hussle was raised and invested, credited him with spurring upwardly-mobile residents and investors to stay in the community rather than leave for neighboring middle-class enclaves.

“I think his message was incredibly important because he was from the 'hood, he stayed in the 'hood, he gave back to the 'hood and he was working to kind of rebuild the 'hood,” Kamlager-Dove said.

South Los Angeles is a sprawling cluster of neighborhoods, many of them rich with African-American history, that are staring down major changes.

Gaye Theresa Johnson, an associate professor at the departments of African American Studies and Chicano and Chicana Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that the area’s segregation from the rest of the metropolis was cemented through the barriers of that most L.A. feature—highways—as well as discriminatory banking, housing and educational policies.

“People curtailed investments in black neighborhoods. They made it impossible for black residents to go to schools of their choices,” Johnson said. “All of these things contribute to a segregated city that doesn't quite look like other segregated cities in the U.S.”

The area's isolation has also contributed to an enduring pride, particularly in creative pursuits such as its central role in jazz and the creation of gangsta rap.

“When you say South L.A., people get fearful,” said Ben Caldwell, founder of KAOS Network, a community arts center in the neighborhood of Leimert Park. “I feel that that’s really respect because these are really strong people. Duke Ellington was around here. Sarah Vaughan was around here. All of these old schoolers to the new schoolers to Nipsey Hussle, all of them are in and around this cauldron of just dynamic creativity.”

Immigrants from Central America and Mexico seeking cheap housing have transformed South L.A.’s demographics in the last couple of decades, Johnson said. That change is evident in U.S. Census data for the ZIP code including Hyde Park, the neighborhood where Marathon Clothing is located. The 2010 Census found the neighborhood to be 66% black and 27% Hispanic. In the decade since the previous Census, the Hispanic population had increased by more than a quarter, while the black population had decreased by around 9%.