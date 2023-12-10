Death notices for Dec. 10

The Olympian staff
·1 min read

Bentley, M’liss Mary, 93, McCleary, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Kibler, Martin Dell, 78, Olympia, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Lawson, James Francis, 78, Lacey, died Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Ritz, Charlotte Elizabeth, 86, Shelton, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2954.

Schafer, James A., 80, Vancouver, Wash., formerly of Olympia, died Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Vancouver. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.

Shumate, Larry Lee, 70, Lacey, died Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Telles, Dorothy Frances, 92, Olympia, died Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

