Death notices for Dec. 10
Bentley, M’liss Mary, 93, McCleary, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kibler, Martin Dell, 78, Olympia, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lawson, James Francis, 78, Lacey, died Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ritz, Charlotte Elizabeth, 86, Shelton, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2954.
Schafer, James A., 80, Vancouver, Wash., formerly of Olympia, died Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Vancouver. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.
Shumate, Larry Lee, 70, Lacey, died Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Telles, Dorothy Frances, 92, Olympia, died Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.