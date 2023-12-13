Death notices for Dec. 13

TechCrunch

Just a couple of weeks after announcing $22 million in fundraising, Paris-based startup studio Hexa is expanding beyond its studio model to partner with later stage companies that have already found product-market fit. Called Hexa Scale, with this program, the startup studio is looking for B2B companies that already generate some significant recurring revenue (ideally from €1 to €10 million every year), but that are facing some growth issues. In 2012, Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham wrote an essay called ’Startup = Growth’.