Death notices for Dec. 18

The Olympian staff
·1 min read

Ath, Yoeuth, 69, Lacey, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Connors, Janet, 69, Rochester, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Providence Centralia Hospital. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

McKnight, Donn, 77, McCleary, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Palomino, Michele, 71, Shelton, died Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Paterson, Marty, 59, Tumwater, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwaster, 360-753-1065.

Smith, Debra Rae, 66, Port Orchard, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.

Recommended Stories