Death notices for Dec. 18
Ath, Yoeuth, 69, Lacey, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Connors, Janet, 69, Rochester, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Providence Centralia Hospital. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
McKnight, Donn, 77, McCleary, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Palomino, Michele, 71, Shelton, died Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Paterson, Marty, 59, Tumwater, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwaster, 360-753-1065.
Smith, Debra Rae, 66, Port Orchard, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.