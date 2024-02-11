Death notices for Feb. 11
Brown, David, 79, Tumwater, died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Dolphin, Elizabeth, 66, Thurston County, died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Olympia, 360-868-2594.
Foster, Sara, 64, Kingston, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Olympia, 360-868-2594.
Hunt, Jean, 77, Vancouver, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Michel, Joseph Henry, 89, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Parr, John McCutcheon, 77, Tumwater, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.