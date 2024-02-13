Death notices for Feb. 13
Cline, Michael, 68, Shelton, died Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.
Excell, Steven Craig, 74, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lake, Linda, 78, Shelton, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.
Rutherford, Don, 87, Matlock, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Smith, Millard “Dean,” 84, Vancouver, Washington, died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.