Death notices for Jan. 16
Bamford, Bruce Byron, 69, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Enger, Arthur, 91, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Johnson, Kenneth, 80, Elma, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Lynch, Virginia Lawrence, 75, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rubino, Daniel, 45, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at a Shelton business. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Sisneros, Jeri Lynn, 62, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at a friend’s house in Olympia. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.
Vail, Ronald Dean, 72, Rochester, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.
Vaughan, Donna Mae, 72, Rochester, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.