Death notices for Jan. 16

The Olympian staff
·1 min read

Bamford, Bruce Byron, 69, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Enger, Arthur, 91, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Johnson, Kenneth, 80, Elma, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Lynch, Virginia Lawrence, 75, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Rubino, Daniel, 45, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at a Shelton business. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Sisneros, Jeri Lynn, 62, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at a friend’s house in Olympia. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.

Vail, Ronald Dean, 72, Rochester, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.

Vaughan, Donna Mae, 72, Rochester, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

