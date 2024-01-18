Death notices for Jan. 18

The Olympian staff
Amos, John Andrew, 85, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Dunn, Esther, 81, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Kazanchev, Areg, 78, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Monohon, Donald Eugene, 90, Raymond, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at MultiCare Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Shumate, Loren Wesley, 68, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Verschaeve, Annette R., 50, Albion, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

