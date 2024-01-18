Death notices for Jan. 18
Amos, John Andrew, 85, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Dunn, Esther, 81, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Kazanchev, Areg, 78, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Monohon, Donald Eugene, 90, Raymond, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at MultiCare Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Shumate, Loren Wesley, 68, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Verschaeve, Annette R., 50, Albion, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.