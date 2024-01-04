Death notices for Jan. 4
Green, Ronald, 64, Lacey, died Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Johnson, Susan Jean, 77, Lacey, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Malo, Cheryl, 66, Olympia, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.
Puhn, Thelma, 95, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Sordahl, Ronald James, 63, Olympia, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.