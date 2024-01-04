Death notices for Jan. 4

TechCrunch

More than 20,000 electric scooters belonging to Superpedestrian will be auctioned off later this month, along with other equipment from the startup's U.S. operations, after closing its doors December 31. Two "global online auction" listings have appeared on the website of Silicon Valley Disposition, an online market for "surplus assets," which will feature scooters and other paraphernalia from cities Superpedestrian operated in, like Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York City. Superpedestrian initially got into the shared scooter business -- which it called Link -- in 2020 when it acquired "substantially all" of the assets of Boston-based Zagster, part of a wave of consolidation during the COVID-19 pandemic.