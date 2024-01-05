Death notices for Jan. 5
Esch, Dorothy Mae, 89, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at Firlane Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Olympia, 360-868-2594.
Griggs, Jeannine, 90, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hunter, Rebecca Jane, 76, Olympia, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Koll, Wilma, 75, Raymond, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Manauzzi, Michael Vincent, 70, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Meeds, James, 72, Lacey, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Miska, Ralph, 94, Shelton, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Shipley, Grant, 85, Rochester, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Absolute Retirement Chalet Adult Family Home, Rochester. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Zick, Fred, 73, Belfair, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.