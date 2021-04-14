Death of Daunte Wright puts focus on old debate: Should officers live in the communities they police?

Christopher Wilson
·Senior Writer
·4 min read

At a Tuesday press conference following the resignation of the officer who killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, Brooklyn Center, Minn., Mayor Mike Elliott was asked about the number of officers on the city’s police force who live in the area.

“As of this moment, I don't believe any one of our officers live in Brooklyn Center,” Elliott said of the roughly 50-member police force. “That is something that we are aware of. Up until this time, obviously, we had different leadership over the police department. We do feel very strongly that we need officers to be from the community. Obviously, not every officer can live in the city where they work.”

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said he doesn&#39;t believe any police officers on the force actually live in the area. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Center, Minn., Mayor Mike Elliott said he doesn't believe any police officers on his city's force live in the area. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

While arguing that it wouldn’t be “feasible or practical,” Elliott acknowledged that “there is a huge importance to having a significant number of your officers living in the community where they serve.”

“It helps inform the culture of the department,” he continued. “It helps infuse knowledge of the community into policing, and I think that can only help to enhance the work of the officers. And it can only help make their jobs better or easier.”

Elliott was also asked about the demographic makeup of the police force in Brooklyn Center, which is Minnesota’s most diverse city, and stated that there were “very few people of color in our department, and specifically Black, officers who are Black, we have very few.”

Debates over residency requirements for police and other municipal workers have been ongoing for decades, including a 1976 Supreme Court ruling that held up Philadelphia’s residency requirements as constitutional after a firefighter was terminated for moving to New Jersey. They gained a renewed focus last year following the wave of protests that stemmed from the death of George Floyd.

Spending on police often dwarfs other portions of municipal budgets, which means that in many communities of color, public salaries are being paid to personnel who live in neighboring (and sometimes much whiter) communities. A number of mayoral candidates in New York City, which will elect a new chief executive later this year, have announced their support for requiring NYPD officers to live within the city.

Criminal justice experts and some police reform activists, however, do not view residency requirements as a useful change, with critics saying it makes it more difficult to hire. A 1999 study found that residency requirements were actually correlated with less public confidence in the force.

When the Minneapolis City Council considered a measure restoring residency requirements in 2017, the group Communities United Against Police Brutality recommended against them. The organization reiterated that position in reform recommendations published last year in the wake of Floyd’s death.

National Guard soldiers and police protect the Brooklyn Center Police station as demonstrators protest the shooting death of Daunte Wright on April 13, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
National Guard soldiers and police protect the Brooklyn Center police station on Tuesday. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Over the years, our organization has researched the idea of residency as either a requirement or an incentive,” read the report. “We believe in evidence-based best practices for police reform. Throughout our research, we have never encountered a shred of evidence that requiring or incentivizing police officers to live in the communities in which they work has any positive effect on the quality of policing.”

The Minneapolis Star Tribune’s editorial board agreed, writing that “encouraging rather than requiring residency is the best approach.”

In some areas where residency requirements are in place, officers will maintain an address within city limits while having their permanent residence elsewhere. Last year, a police union leader in Kansas City, Mo., said that some officers’ spouses didn’t want to live in the city, and as a result, “people are renting trailers in locations in the city just so they can spend two or three nights in Kansas City and go out where their families are.”

Still, in the wake of Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests, some cities have reinstated residency requirements. A law in Philadelphia that allowed police officers to move outside the city after five years of service was rolled back in June as part of reforms passed by the City Council.

“We need people to add to our tax base and if we need to prepare people, let’s prepare people,” Councilwoman Cherelle Parker said. “The people policing the city of Philadelphia should look like the city of Philadelphia.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • City Manager In Minnesota Fired In Response To Police Shooting Of Daunte Wright

    Brooklyn Center City Council voted to fire Curt Boganey and put Mayor Mike Elliott in charge of the police department after an officer killed the 20-year-old.

  • City manager fired after calling for ‘due process’ in police shooting of Daunte Wright

    In an emergency meeting Monday, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott was given authority over the city’s police department. Curt Boganey, city manager of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, has been fired in the wake of the police shooting death of Daunte Wright. At an emergency meeting Monday afternoon, the Brooklyn Center City Council voted 3-2 to give authority over the police department to Mayor Mike Elliott.

  • Charges against Daunte Wright before his death have sparked anger and disinformation - here are the documents that explain what happened

    Rumors and misinformation have swirled about the charges against Daunte Wright before he was killed.

  • Minnesota mayor says police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright should be fired and face 'full accountability'

    Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said justice for Daunte Wright's family "looks like full accountability under the law."

  • Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28

    President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invitation to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.” The White House said Biden accepted the invitation.

  • Brooklyn Center police chief and officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright resign

    The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, as well as the city's police chief, announced Tuesday that they had resigned from the force.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Here's What to Know if You're Claiming a Stimulus Check on Your Taxes

    In March, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law and authorized the distribution of a third stimulus check. The IRS has distributed more than 156 million of these payments and is continuing to steadily deposit money into people's bank accounts or mail out checks. If you haven't yet received your third check, you can use the IRS's Get My Payment tool to determine when your money will arrive.

  • Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will take their squabble to the octagon

    Two days after Conor McGregor canceled his bout with Dustin Poirier, the UFC said the fight is on for a full house at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

  • House committee votes to approve DC statehood as Democrats denounce the disenfranchisement of DC's 700,000 residents

    The legislation is uniformly opposed by Republicans and is doomed in the Senate as long as the filibuster remains in place.

  • China tops list of US's biggest threats for first time

    The US has for the first time designated China as its number one threat, with the intelligence community revealing on Wednesday that it is opening investigations into Beijing “every 10 hours”. Spy agency leaders told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that China is an "unparalleled priority”, citing the country’s regional aggression and cyber capabilities. “I don't think there is any country that presents a more severe threat to our innovation, our economic security and our democratic ideas,” Christopher Wray, FBI director, said in his testimony. “And the tools in their toolbox to influence our businesses, our academic institutions, our governments at all levels are deep and wide and persistent. “We have now over 2,000 investigations that tie back to the Chinese government,” he added. “I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time."

  • Daunte Wright's family disputes claim officer mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser: 'An accident is knocking over a glass of milk'

    The family of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by police Sunday, dismissed the initial conclusion by officials that the officer fired her gun instead of a Taser by mistake.

  • Third night of protests after Daunte Wright shooting

    Brooklyn Center, Minnesota saw a third night of protests on Tuesday night. The protests follow the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. The white police officer who shot him and the city's police chief resigned Tuesday. (April 14)

  • Atlanta public school named after Ku Klux Klan grand wizard renamed for Hank Aaron

    Why was a school named after a notorious KKK grand wizard to begin with?

  • Greensill scandal: Crackdown on mandarins' second jobs

    Britain's most senior mandarin has warned that Whitehall officials with second jobs threaten the "integrity and impartiality" of the civil service as he launched a hunt for new conflicts of interest. Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, laid bare his "acute concern" in a letter to the heads of all Government departments on Wednesday. He ordered them to search their ranks for high-level civil servants with external paid roles that may be problematic, setting the end of this week as the deadline. It came amid a growing row over Greensill Capital, the lender that collapsed last month, and the access its founder enjoyed to the heart of government during David Cameron's administration. Mr Cameron then joined the finance firm after leaving office and directly lobbied the Chancellor on its behalf.

  • David Price, Jason Heyward among 100-plus players donating salary to support racial equity in baseball

    Players will donate their salaries from Jackie Robinson Day on Thursday.

  • What we know: Kim Potter faces prison time, fine if convicted of second-degree manslaughter in shooting death of Daunte Wright

    Kim Potter was a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department before she resigned Tuesday.

  • Jayson Tatum

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 42

  • Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright identified as Kim Potter

    The officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright has been identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran with the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department. In the body camera footage shown at a Monday press conference, Potter can be heard shouting “Taser,” three times, then she fired a shot. “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday.

  • Ocean superheroes: the race to restore oysters to Britain's coast

    The humble oyster is on the brink of extinction around the British coastline.“We like to think of oysters as little super-heroes of the sea. Although they’re small in size, they’re capable of making some huge changes in our marine environment.” Conservationist Celine Gamble is trying to restore the dwindling population and clean up the UK’s coastal waters at the same time.“The European native oyster has declined by 95% over the past 150 years. That’s due to over-fishing, pollution, habitat loss and disease. So now we’re working with a really reduced population and we’ve got a really exciting opportunity to try and restore the species back.” The 27-year-old zoologist manages The Wild Oyster Project, which has installed nearly 4,000 native oysters in specially designed ‘nurseries.’ The endangered animals are suspended in the water underneath pontoons in three locations around the UK to encourage them to reproduce and release millions of baby oysters, known as larvae, into the ocean. Why? Well for one - water filtering. “A single oyster can filter around 200 litres of water a day so when you bring back the numbers that we’re hoping to you’ve got an eco-system that can powerfully improve our coastal water quality. And when they actually filter the water they can also filter out chemicals, for example nitrates and phosphates, which at high levels can be harmful.”The second benefit is boosting biodiversity. “When you successfully restore native oyster habitat you’ve got thousands of oysters coming together to form a biogenic reef. At that stage that’s when other marine wildlife interact with those nursery areas and it becomes a bit of a nursery area for fish species that we know and are very familiar with, for example seabass or seabream. So we’ve actually found some really cool species in our nurseries including the European eel, spiny seahorses, previously in other areas. So we know that it’s a kind of magnet for other marine wildlife because the oysters themselves attract the associated biodiversity which is really exciting.”Gamble’s fascination for the shellfish began when she was learning to dive while studying conservation and biodiversity.The three-year-long Wild Oyster Project plans to install a total of 141 wire cage nurseries underneath marina pontoons across Wales, the north east of England, and Scotland.Gamble hopes the initiative will extend beyond that. “We’re hoping that this is just the start and the aim of our project is to try and inspire other locations around the UK to try and do the same which then will start to see more and more oysters in the system which will contribute to their restoration.”

  • 18 details you probably missed in 'The Breakfast Club'

    The John Hughes film is a cult classic, but even superfans of the 1980s flick may have missed these hidden details and background gems.