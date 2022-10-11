Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say

DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide.

Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her husband, Mac Ellison, said a bullet crashed through the wall of their bedroom last week as the couple slept and struck Lashunda Ellison in the head.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to Mac Ellison, the pastor of Temple Faith Ministries, on Tuesday. He said he never even heard the bullet that hit his wife. He just saw blood and called 911.

“God took the only thing that kept me going,” Mac Ellison said through tears. “We stayed together until the end.”

Ellison said the bullet came from a wooded area behind their home. He said it happened so quickly that it was only when he got to the hospital that a doctor told him his wife had bullet fragments in her head.

“I knew where my gun was,” Ellison said. “I didn’t know where my wife’s gun was. And I said, ‘I know I didn’t shoot my wife, and I know she didn’t shoot herself.’”

Ellison later found a bullet hole in the headboard of the bed the couple shared.

Washington asked Ellison if he believes he and his wife were targeted.

“I don’t think nobody targeted…Even if you try to target us through some woods, you don’t know where we lay our head,” Ellison said.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and were back at the scene looking for more evidence.



