Death of Patriots fan from NH: Police seek to charge 3 Rhode Island men with assault

NEWMARKET — Authorities are seeking to charge three Rhode Island men in connection with an altercation at a New England Patriots game that left one fan from Newmarket, New Hampshire dead.

The Foxborough Police Department announced Thursday it is filing criminal complaints of assault and battery and disorderly conduct against the men and will now wait for a judge to find probable cause for issuing the charges. The complaints stem from a Sept. 17 incident in the 300 section of Gillette Stadium when the Patriots faced the Miami Dolphins.

Police have been investigating the death of Dale Mooney, 49, of Newmarket, who became unresponsive and died after one witness said he was punched in a fight by a Dolphins fan. Police said they interviewed numerous witnesses and reviewed multiple angles of video capturing the incident.

Witness Joey Kilmartin of Nashua said Mooney confronted the Dolphins fan with whom he had been arguing most of the game. He said he saw a man in a Dolphins jersey connect with two punches to the victim’s head. Kilmartin caught the incident on video.

Previous story: Patriots fan who died at Gillette Stadium called 'loving soul'

Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue, according to the Massachusetts office of the chief medical examiner. The final cause and manner of Mooney's death remain undetermined, pending further testing by the medical examiner, police said.

Police said they determined in consultation with the Norfolk District attorney’s office that available evidence supported submitting applications for assault and disorderly conduct to the Wrentham District Court. Police say the applications for complaint will now be scheduled for a probable-cause hearing before a clerk or assistant clerk in the district court in the coming weeks. If the clerk finds probable cause to issue the charges, the names of the individuals will become public record.

Police said the case remains under investigation by Foxborough police and state police assigned to the Norfolk DA’s Office.

Mooney, known for his love of the Patriots as well as local Seacoast dart leagues, left behind a wife and two sons. He was remembered as a “loving soul,” according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $32,558 to help his family. Other local charities have taken place, the Riverworks restaurant in Newmarket having donated 15% of their proceeds Sunday to the Mooney family.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Patriots fan death: Police look to charge 3 suspects