Death penalty case costs for Madison County rise to $195,000

Oct. 2—ANDERSON — Madison County has spent $195,000 in the death penalty case of Carl Roy Webb Boards II.

Boards is charged with the July 2022 shooting death of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the death penalty.

According to Todd Culp, chief deputy in the Madison County Auditor's Office, as of Friday the county had spent $195,410 on the case.

The county has paid Boards' two public defenders, Joe Duepner and Lemuel Stigler, a combined $167,339, and the prosecutor's office has submitted claims in the amount of $22,035 for costs related to witnesses and to retain a psychologist.

In addition, Madison Circuit Court Division 3 has received $6,037 from the county for administrative costs.

Culp said costs associated with the Boards case to date have been covered by interest earned in the county's rainy day fund.

Last week, county council approved a $500,000 appropriation from the fund for anticipated expenses in the Board trial. County Auditor Rick Gardner has estimated that the trial could cost the county more than $1 million.

The death penalty case of Frederick Baer in 2006 cost the county about $400,000. Baer was convicted.

Boards' trial has been set for January 2025.

He is charged with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious convicted felon, firearm enhancement and being a habitual offender.

Just after 2 a.m. on July 31, Shahnavaz stopped a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of Indiana 37 and County Road 1100 North. Police have not provided a reason for the traffic stop.

Officers from Elwood and Madison County found the wounded Shahnavaz inside his bullet-riddled police cruiser and administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Shahnavaz was taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital, where he died.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Hamilton County officers located the Buick and attempted a traffic stop. The Buick continued south on Indiana 37. Hamilton County sheriff's deputies pursued the Buick and deployed a tire-deflation device near the area of Indiana 37 and 146th Street.

The Buick continued south on Indiana 37 toward Interstate 69. While on I-69, Fishers police used two "precision immobilization techniques." After the second attempt, the Buick struck a median barrier wall. Officers then took Boards into custody without further incident.

