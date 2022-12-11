Death penalty case to be retried in Richland County

August Cassano

A prison inmate who was sentenced to death in 1999 will get a new trial.

August Cassano, now 46, was serving a life sentence at Mansfield Correctional Institution for aggravated murder, when he was assigned a new cellmate, Walter Hardy, in 1997.

A few days later, Cassano allegedly killed Hardy by stabbing him 75 times with a prison shank. Hardy suffered wounds to his head, neck, back and chest.

At the subsequent trial in Richland County Common Pleas Court in 1999, Cassano was convicted and sentenced to the death penalty.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit ruled 2-1 that the court erred by not granting Cassano's request to be his own counsel, a violation of his constitutional rights.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, which means Cassano will get a new trial.

His trial date is May 23, 2023, before Judge Phil Naumoff.

"This will be a first," First Assistant Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher said. "We've already begun to assemble those old witnesses. It'll be a different challenge."

She said she sympathizes with loved ones of the victims in retrials.

"All of these are hard for parties on both sides," Schumacher said. "The victims have to start over. Old wounds are often ripped back open."

Cassano was at MANCI for aggravated murder and robbery

Cassano was in prison after he and an accomplice shot a bartender through the heart during a 1976 heist in Akron. He was convicted of aggravated murder and robbery.

During his first 21 years in custody, Cassano participated in more than 100 fights and stabbed four people, according to court papers. He once stabbed a fellow inmate 32 times before the victim escaped.

For the 1997 stabbing, Cassano told fellow inmates he didn't want Hardy for a cellmate and if Hardy was not removed, he would remove Hardy himself.

A few days later, a corrections officer found Cassano standing over Hardy, stabbing him with a shank. As the corrections officer waited for backup, Hardy pleaded for help, yelling, "He's killing me! He's stabbing me!"

A nurse checked Cassano, who complained that his shoulder was tired.

Cassano was charged with capital murder in March 1998 and appointed defense counsel.

On May 14, Cassano said he no longer approved of his appointed attorney. He filed two motions, saying he wanted to control his own defense and he wanted the court to appoint him another lawyer.

On Sept. 25, Cassano filed another motion, this time requesting to be co-counsel. According to transcripts, the court replied that Cassano was "not going to represent (himself) in this matter" and denied the motion.

Cassano made request three days before 1999 trial

Three days before the trial, in April 1999, Cassano told the judge he did not think his lead attorney had adequately prepared for trial.

"Is there any possibility I could represent myself? I'd like that to go on record," Cassano said.

Now retired Judge James Henson refused, explaining that he and Cassano had "talked about it before" and that he would "be doing Cassano a disservice by allowing that."

Neither the court nor the parties discussed self-representation again.

Despite a request from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case to determine if Cassano's Sixth Amendment rights were violated. Akron attorneys Donald Malarcik and Jacob Will were appointed to represent him.

Cassano is an inmate at Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

