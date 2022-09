Reuters

Passenger trips during a holiday that typically involves family reunions were estimated at 66.96 million between September 10 and September 12 when the holiday ends, state television reported. People took 1.28 million trips within China by air, according to the CCTV report, a level nearly 60% lower than the corresponding holiday last year. China has been battling to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant, imposing lockdowns of various degrees to stop its spread.