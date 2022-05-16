Death penalty decision for Lange again delayed, pushing proceedings 3 months behind schedule

May 16—SCOTLAND, S.D. — The deadline for prosecutors to decide whether to pursue the death penalty against a Scotland man accused of murdering three has once again been pushed, as the court still awaits the results of a sanity evaluation.

Francis Lange, 42, of Scotland, has been facing legal proceedings since a November 2021 shooting where he's accused of murdering three.

Court documents allege that on Nov. 9, 2021, Lange entered his girlfriend's Scotland home and began shooting, killing three and injuring two more. Librado Monclova, Angela Monclova and Diane Akins died from their injuries. A then-5-year old child and an adult woman survived.

Since then, Lange pleaded not guilty to all charges, kicking off what will result in — if the case heads to a jury trial — nearly a year of hearings.

South Dakota law provides prosecutors the opportunity to pursue the death penalty in cases involving first-degree murder. Prosecutors must file with the court their intent to pursue the death penalty ahead of a trial. However, Lange's mental state is a key hangup in the prosecution's decision.

The court had originally set a Feb. 28 deadline for prosecutors to file their intent. In January, Lange's attorneys requested that the court order a psychological evaluation to allow him to enter a plea for not guilty by reason of insanity, but Judge Cheryle Gering had originally denied the request, claiming the motion was not properly filed and that the defense had failed to provide a curriculum vitae.

The defense intended to file a new motion, but indicated he had discussed with prosecutors the need for the evaluations and had worked out a deal to allow more time to complete them. A continuation was allowed on the prosecution's death penalty decision, but no deadline was set.

Just one day ahead of a May 10 motions hearing deadline, the defense entered a motion proposing Dr. Josette Lindahl conduct an evaluation to determine whether or not Lange will be allowed to enter a not guilty by reason of insanity or guilty but mentally ill plea. The order was approved before the deadline.

In her order, Gering did not specify a date by which the evaluation must be completed, but authorized up to $4,500 in county funds to be disbursed for completion.

Prosecutors were given a maximum of two weeks following the completion of the evaluation to file their decision regarding the death penalty.

The death penalty has only been imposed on 21 convicts in South Dakota's jurisdiction — four of which were imposed before South Dakota gained statehood. No clemencies have ever been granted, and one man currently awaits execution.

With Lange's case running roughly three months behind its original schedule, it's currently scheduled to be heard before a jury trial in November — unless the court accepts an evaluation report that Lange is not guilty by reason of insanity.

If Lange is convicted as guilty but mentally ill, South Dakota law allows the state's Department of Corrections and Department of Social Services to allow his sentence to be carried out in alternative form, such as spending part or all of his sentence under the custody of a psychiatric facility.

A conviction of any count of first-degree murder carries a codified minimum sentence of life in prison.