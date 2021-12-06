Death penalty dropped in case against man accused of fatally shooting Southport officer

Prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty for an Indianapolis man accused of fatally shooting a Southport police officer who tried to help him after a crash on the south side of the city in 2017.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office dropped the death penalty request as part of an agreement with Jason Dane Brown, 32, in which Brown waived his right to a jury trial, according to a motion filed in court Friday.

Brown is facing a murder charge and a count of possession of marijuana in connection to the shooting death of Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan on July 27, 2017. A judge will now determine Brown's fate at a bench trial, scheduled for February. He faces the possibility of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

The decision is the latest development in a case that has been pending for more than four years.

Allan, 38, and an officer with the Homecroft Police Department were responding to a car crash involving a flipped vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Madison Avenue in Homecroft when the shooting occurred, according to police.

While fastened by seat belt in the driver's seat of the overturned 2004 BMW 325, prosecutors say, Brown fired more than a dozen shots at Allan, striking him 11 times as he tried to crawl away.

Other officers returned fire, shooting Brown in the face and neck. It is not clear what prompted the man to shoot Allan.

Aaron Allan Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan

In the months after the shooting, then-Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said his office would seek the death penalty in the case, telling reporters: "We will not tolerate attacks upon our public safety officers."

To request the death penalty with murder charges in Indiana, prosecutors must prove certain aggravating circumstances. In this case, Curry said the aggravating circumstance is obvious: The victim was a police officer killed in the line of duty.

But the prosecutor's office on Monday told IndyStar the decision to drop the death penalty request was "made after the conferring with the family" of Allan. A spokesperson declined to comment further.

Story continues

Denise Turner, Brown's attorney, said at the time the prosecutor's office was wrong in seeking the death penalty, commenting that "the facts of the underlying case don't support the death penalty filing."

Brown early Monday afternoon did not immediately respond to IndyStar's request to comment on the developments.

Allan joined the Southport Police Department in 2011 as part of the all-volunteer staff of reserve officers. At the time, he worked as an officer in Franklin Township Schools. He wanted to be a police officer since he was 5 years old, and, in 2015, he won the Southport Police Department's inaugural Officer of the Year Award.

Friends and family in the months after his death remembered Allan as a dedicated public servant with a kind heart, fitting of his nickname: Teddy Bear.

"That’s because he tried to act real macho, but when a citizen or someone needed help, he was one of the first guys that was there," Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn said in July 2017. "He didn’t always like that nickname, but it fit him."

Brown's bench trial is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022.

IndyStar reporters Holly Hays and Ryan Martin contributed.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Southport police officer shooting: No death penalty Jason Brown case