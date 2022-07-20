Death penalty foes push for clemency for James Coddington, who faces execution Aug. 25

Death penalty opponents on Tuesday called on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to show mercy to death row inmate James Coddington at his clemency hearing next week.

"Justice is not killing an inmate for the victim's family," said the Rev. Don Heath, the chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. "That is vengeance."

Coddington, 50, is set to be executed Aug. 25 by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He admitted bludgeoning to death a friend, Albert Troy Hale, 73, during a cocaine binge and robbery spree in 1997.

He went to Hale's house in Choctaw to borrow $50 for cocaine after robbing a convenience store, according to evidence in the case. Hale, a coworker, turned him down and told him to leave.

Coddington then beat Hale with a claw hammer, took $525, left and robbed five more convenience stores. He confessed after he was arrested by police outside his south Oklahoma City apartment.

Emma Rolls, attorney for James Coddington, with the Rev. Don Heath, OK-CADP chair, speaks Tuesday, July 19, 2022, during an Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty news conference at the Capitol.

His attorney, Emma Rolls, said Coddington is devastated and ashamed about what he did.

"I have been representing people on Oklahoma's death row a long time. I committed my career to that. And I can say without hesitation that James Coddington is the most deeply and sincerely remorseful person I have ever represented," she said at a news conference at the state Capitol.

"He is not the same man who killed Albert Hale almost 25 years ago. And it would be profoundly unjust to execute him now."

She spoke about how Coddington was born to alcoholic and drug-addicted parents and grew up in almost uninhabitable homes surrounded by drugs and violence.

"It was not uncommon for his father to beat him with a belt, leaving welts all over his tiny body and drawing blood," she said. "He was kicked out of his stroller. He was frequently thrown against walls, thrown from the porch of his house. And this was a day-to-day occurrence for James. And this was all before the age of 3."

She said he was huffing paint at age 7, using cocaine at 11 and mainlining the drug at 15 after his older brothers taught him how to properly shoot up.

Coddington has worked to become the best person he can, she said.

"The death penalty is supposed to be reserved for the very worst of the worst murderers. James Coddington is not that," she said.

The Pardon and Parole Board will meet next Tuesday to consider the clemency request. Gov. Kevin Stitt will have the final say, if he gets a recommendation to commute the death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The governor cannot intervene if the parole board rejects Coddington's clemency request.

The victim's family wants the execution to be carried out. In a letter to the parole board, the victim's son, Mitch Hale, called Coddington evil.

"I'd like to say that time has healed us," the son wrote. "However, it has not."

In another letter, the victim's daughter, Patricia A. Carey, wrote her dad did not deserve to die "because of James' misfortunes."

"I understand James came from an abusive background," she wrote. "For this I am truly sorry. However I do not understand how this is in any way pertinent to the issue at hand. My dad was not his abuser," she wrote.

"There really is no such thing as closure. However, I pray that the decision you make today will help our family to finally put this horrible story to an end."

Attorney General John O'Connor and his assistants question whether Coddington is actually remorseful. They told the parole board his supposed remorse is disingenuous or, at best, grossly exaggerated.

They pointed out in a written presentation to the parole board that Coddington went back to Hale's house hours after the bludgeoning to take the TV and VCR to pawn for more drug money.

"Mr. Coddington was perfectly willing to step over the body of his friend to steal from his friend some more," they wrote. "Mr. Coddington clearly was not too torn up about what he had done. The only reason Mr. Coddington did not return inside the house is he saw the flashing lights of emergency vehicles in front of it."

Coddington is the first of 25 inmates who are now scheduled for execution through the end of 2024.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals released the execution schedule July 1.

O'Connor asked for the dates after 28 inmates lost their federal lawsuit challenging the lethal injection protocol. Two of those inmates have not exhausted their appeals and a third may be too mentally impaired to be executed.

Another 15 also still have appeals pending.

