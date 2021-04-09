Death penalty jury trial set to begin Monday
Apr. 9—Cleveland County District Court will begin a new set of jury trials April 12, including a death penalty case involving a Texas man.
Joseph Fidel Alliniece, 32, of Missouri City, Texas, will stand before a jury in District Judge Lori Walkley's courtroom following the 2018 death of Norman resident Brittani Young, 27.
According to a Norman police affidavit, officers found Young on April 24, 2018, dead inside her Emerald Greens Apartments residence. Police believe Alliniece stomped her to death.
Alliniece also faces two counts of kidnapping and one count of robbery by force or fear — all felonies — because one of Young's friends and the friend's 2-year-old daughter were inside the apartment and witnessed the alleged murder.
According to the affidavit, Alliniece fled the scene, but was arrested that night by Oklahoma City Police Department officers around South 89th Street and May Avenue in Oklahoma City. He was taken to the Norman Investigations Center for questioning, where he told police he couldn't remember anything that happened that day.
He is being held on $5 million bond at the Cleveland County Detention Center, state court records show. According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Alliniece's attorneys include Benjamin Charles Brown, Shae Sealy Raven, Shae Lynn Smith and Mitchell Solomon.
The Cleveland County District Attorney's Office filed for the death penalty in August 2018. The office last sought the death penalty in a 2014 beheading case involving Alton Nolen.
Nolen was convicted of six counts, including first-degree murder and five counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Nolen's conviction and death sentence in mid-March.
In unrelated charges, Alliniece was charged Wednesday in county court with a felony count of sexual battery for allegedly touching a woman's chest inside a bathroom April 2.
A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy was told about 12:05 p.m. April 2 that a woman claimed Alliniece followed her into a bathroom and grabbed her chest without her consent. Alliniece was interviewed Tuesday and admitted to going into the bathroom, but told deputies "I didn't do anything, bro." He refused to say more and was returned to his cell.
Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin, who is serving as chief judge this year, said 120 jurors are coming in for Alliniece's case. Those will be narrowed down over a week to a jury pool of 12, with at least four alternates.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virgin said jurors' initial reporting times will be staggered between four times: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Walkley is bringing in her own jury pool due to the prosecution's death penalty request. Her jurors must fill out questionnaires, then meet in groups of 15 at a time over several days until the pool has been narrowed to 70. The prosecution and defense will then begin choosing jury members.
Virgin said jurors must wear masks, and social distancing will be implemented. Jurors also will be asked if they have COVID-19 symptoms or if they have been in close contact with someone who has it. Additionally, during the trial, hand sanitizer will be available and door handles and microphones will be wiped between witnesses.
Virgin said temperature checks at the door could be possible, but that process was still undecided Thursday morning.
Additional trials
In addition to Alliniece's trial, other jury trials include a car wreck and burglary cases in front of Virgin, a felony burglary case in front of Special Judge Lori Puckett, a domestic violence misdemeanor case April 15 in front of Special Judge Scott Brockman, a bad faith insurance case April 19 in front of District Judge Michael Tupper, felony domestic violence cases in front of District Judge Thad Balkman, deprived cases in front of Associate District Judge Beth Stanley and a property dispute civil case in front of Special Judge Nathaniel Hales.
"We thank the citizens of Cleveland County for being willing to serve as jurors during the pandemic. Be assured that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe," Virgin said.
Kyle Ray Lloyd, 36, a Moore police officer charged with manslaughter, waived his right to a jury trial Monday in Virgin's courtroom and entered a blind plea. He will either plead guilty or no contest at 1:30 p.m. June 30 in Virgin's courtroom.
Lloyd was charged following a wreck that occurred Dec. 14, 2019 while he was off duty on South Sooner Road near the intersection of 134th Street in Oklahoma City. According to a court affidavit, he was driving 94 mph in a 50-mph zone when he collided with Moore High student Emily Alexis Gaines, 18, of Moore, who was driving northbound Southeast 134th and attempting to turn left. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jamie Berry covers police and court news for The Transcript. Reach her at jberry@normantranscript.com, 366-3532 or @JamieStitches13.