As death penalty looms, Tampa jury hears of mother and son slayings

TAMPA — Minutes after he shot his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son, Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies found Tyrone Johnson near the front door of their Tampa apartment clutching a phone, crying and muttering, “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry.”

In the apartment, they found a gun and knife lying before a TV turned to a Sunday night football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. In a master bedroom, they found Stephanie and Ricky Willis lying side-by-side, both dead.

As Johnson’s trial began Monday in a Tampa courtroom, a jury heard for the first time the details of what occurred one October evening three years ago at the Mariner’s Cove Apartments.

Their faces obscured by masks, the jury’s eyes darted to the defendant as they listened to two competing theories of how the slayings occurred.

From the state came the story of an argument over what the family would watch on TV, a dispute that escalated to gunfire, and a scared boy’s attempt to seek refuge beneath his bed.

From the defense came the admission that Johnson did indeed kill the mother and son, but also the assertion that it was manslaughter, not murder.

“You all knew when you walked in here what murder was,” Assistant Public Defender Donna Perry told the panel. “This isn’t it.”

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse for Ricky Willis’ death, but faces only a second-degree murder charge for the killing of the boy’s mother.

If he is found guilty of the most serious murder charge, prosecutors will ask the jury to recommend a death sentence.

Assistant State Attorney John Terry showed them a floor plan of the apartment, and emphasized the 30-foot distance from the master bedroom, where the shooting began, and Ricky’s bedroom.

“That’s how far Tyrone Johnson had to walk to kill Ricky Willis,” Terry said. “Each step was a chance for him to stop. Each step was a choice he made to kill Ricky Willis.”

Perry, the defense lawyer, gave an account of what preceded the shooting, drawing from what Johnson told detectives. She began by reciting Johnson’s tearful, hysterical words as recorded in a 911 call: “I just shot my girlfriend and her son for attacking me.”

“He called police immediately to try to get help, to tell them what happened,” Perry said. “He told them immediately he was being attacked.”

The couple had been eating dinner that evening when Johnson put the football game on TV, Perry said. An argument started because Stephanie Willis wanted to watch something else. She’d been drinking, the lawyer said. She started making insulting comments.

She complained about Johnson lying in bed all day; he’d been recovering from surgery. She complained about their sex life. She made what the defense attorney called a “vile, hateful, despicable comment,” referencing Johnson’s son having taken his own life.

Johnson began packing his belongings. He made a FaceTime call to his father in South Carolina, asking to come get him. As he spoke to his father, his girlfriend followed him around, continuing the insults. She wouldn’t let him get his things, the lawyer said. She wouldn’t let him leave.

His father heard Johnson say “get off of me.” He could see Stephanie Willis hitting him in the back of his head. Then came two gunshots. The call ended.

Johnson would claim that Stephanie Willis tried to hit him with a PlayStation video game console. Her son came into the bedroom and jumped on him, Perry said. He pushed the boy off and kept firing. The boy ran out of the bedroom.

The defense suggested the shots could have been fired from the master bedroom, with the projectiles traveling to the boy’s bedroom.

Terry, the prosecutor, said Johnson’s account doesn’t match the physical evidence.

He described things the boy had in his room: a Toy Story comforter, professional wrestling action figures and toy wrestling championship belts.

Among the items were two bullet shell casings.

The boy was shot six times. One shot appeared to have gone through his arm into his jaw, apparently as the boy tried to shield his face. After shooting the boy, Terry said, Johnson carried his body back to the master bedroom before calling 911. The boy weighed 77 pounds.

“Ricky Willis never had a chance,” Terry said. “Seventy-seven pounds against a 170-some-pound man with a gun. And he sought safety in only place he knew. His bedroom. And under his bed.”