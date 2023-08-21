Death penalty for Lucy Letby? Let’s debate it properly

What makes Lucy Letby different from other killers is that her motive remains unclear and she doesn’t look the part. When I heard about the verdict and saw her photograph for the first time, I couldn’t believe she was guilty. She seemed so ordinary; so caring. It was only when I read into the strange pattern of deaths on her ward, how it had to be Nurse Lucy, and how this sweet girl did it, that I thought: “Hang her, shoot her or fry her. Just get her off my planet.”

For the record, I used to be for the death penalty but now I’m against. I’ve grown opposed to violence in all forms and cynical about the justice system. Only last month, Andrew Malkinson had a false accusation for rape overturned after 17 years in prison. He discovered that the state, in its benevolence, offered compensation but might request some of the money back to cover food and lodging in jail. (Malkinson challenged this asinine rule and won.)

Nevertheless, I remain sympathetic towards the instincts surrounding calls for the death penalty, and wary of attempts to dismiss or suppress them. The murder of a child, so innocent and vulnerable, sparks rage in normal people – and so it should. Letby injected air into her patients’ bloodstream. She force fed them milk and poisoned them with insulin. Were I a bereaved parent at the trial, I’d have leapt into the dock and throttled her in front of the judge.

To discourage vigilantes, our system is kept deliberately banal; the evidence is calmly assessed, the verdict delivered without fuss. We are reminded often that this is about justice, not revenge.

Such dispassion would be acceptable if, after a fair trial, the convict felt the sharp shock of appropriate punishment. But too many sentences are too short; some of the most ghastly offenders have been let out to offend again. One can imagine Letby being sent to an institution with cheerful murals on the walls, where her constant pleas of innocence – disregarding an actual confession she wrote on a Post-it note – might be indulged in group therapy. The system is so pathetically weak that she has threatened not to attend her own sentencing.

When the UK first suspended the death penalty in 1965, many hoped that removing violence from the top end of justice would trickle down through society, making us more civilised. Instead, crime went up and today, as predators exploit our liberality, a state without the death penalty resembles a lion tamer without a whip.

Attitudes towards the noose have become a textbook example of the divide between the general public, which would like to restore it, and the governing class that has turned opposition to it into a litmus test of humanity and intelligence. The consensus is that hanging is barbaric; supporters must be savages.

Conservative politicians have learnt to bite their tongue. Priti Patel used to argue for the death penalty; as she rose through the Cabinet, she felt obliged to assure us she had changed her mind, perhaps thanks to a famous encounter on Question Time in which Ian Hislop schooled her on various miscarriages of justice. Last week, she was asked by GB News if Letby’s case, of all cases, warranted an execution. All she could say was that justice had to be done and her “sympathy” was with the families.

Come on Priti. We can guess what you were really thinking. Most of us, when we see harm being done to someone, want to know that harm has come to the perpetrator. If that’s not true, why do people celebrate when they hear Russian soldiers have been killed in action? Or cheer when a shop-owner punches a thief?

These episodes exist, of course, in different moral categories to the death penalty: the Ukrainian soldier is defending his country; the shopkeeper is doing what the police have failed to do and protecting his property. But the community’s instinct to punch back when it is punched is undeniably there, sometimes festering away beneath the radar of correct opinion. I’ve heard so many people say, with relish: “Can you imagine what Letby will go through in jail? She’d be better off dead.”

That’s truly disturbing. The Christian in me insists that I transcend any temptation to cruelty, trust in God’s judgment and turn the other cheek. But even if religions seek to regulate behaviour towards love and forgiveness, they do start by acknowledging the reality and power of feelings such as anger and hate. They deal with human beings as they actually are.

By contrast, the modern world, rejecting the doctrine of original sin, often operates in ignorance of people’s capacity for wickedness.

This might help explain why NHS managers fail to act when death rates mysteriously rise, or social workers keep missing the warning signs of child abuse. Ironically, liberal rigidity – refusing to see evil, call it out or even recognise the concept – might someday trigger an irresistible demand for capital punishment. There will be a case where the killing is so heinous, and the policing so inept, that the public will demand that vengeance be theirs.

Letby must be particularly disturbing to those who have stuck to the 1960s view that society is chiefly to blame for crime. She wasn’t poor. There’s no evidence of childhood trauma. She was probably a narcissist who wanted to put herself at the centre of all things, for if a baby lived on her watch, she was thanked for saving it; if the infant died, she got thoughts and prayers. The most satisfying way to describe her actions is indeed “evil”, another idea we’ve spent decades trying to forget. It implies there are crimes beyond understanding and people we cannot fix.

