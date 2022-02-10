Death penalty no longer sought in 12 federal prosecutions as Tartaglione case moves ahead

Amid speculation over how the Biden Administration will proceed on capital punishment, the U.S. Department of Justice last year withdrew notices of intent to seek the death penalty against 12 defendants in nine cases around the country.

There remain 23 federal death penalty cases awaiting trial, including two in the Southern District of New York.

Nicholas Tartaglione is accused in a drug conspiracy case in which four men were killed in Orange County in 2016. Sayfullo Saipov is accused in a suspected terrorist attack in which eight people were killed when he drove a truck onto a lower Manhattan bike path in 2017.

Homicide case: Lawyers hopeful Nicholas Tartaglione won't face death penalty as trial set

Tartaglione: Four bodies found at ex-police officer's home

Death penalty: Prosecutors seek punishment in Tartaglione case

Victims: Relatives face murder suspect Tartaglione in court

None of the cases that were deauthorized had more than two victims. Tartaglione and Saipov are among seven cases in which there are at least four victims.

Here are the cases in which the death penalty was taken off the table in 2021:

Billy Arnold, Eastern District of Michigan, 2015 indictment. Seven Mile Bloods gang member accused in at least one homicide in Detroit. Awaiting trial.

John Paul Smith, District of Alaska, 2016. Accused of fatally shooting two people during robbery in Wasilla. Awaiting trial.

Juan R. Pedro-Vidal, District of Puerto Rico, 2016. Allegedly involved in kidnapping and carjacking in which two men were shot, one fatally. Awaiting trial.

William Wood, Northern District of New York, 2019. Fatally shot two workers during a robbery at a Chili's in DeWitt where he previously worked. Has already pleaded guilty in state court and been sentenced to life in prison. Changed his plea in federal court in August two months after notice withdrawn and is awaiting sentencing.

LilBearBear George, Curtis Johnson, Chukwudi Ofomata, Eastern District of Louisiana, 2017. Participated in the fatal shooting of an armored truck guard during robbery in December 2013. George and Ofomata pleaded guilty after notice withdrawn and sentenced to 40 years in prison. Johnson scheduled to be retried after first trial ended in hung jury.

Jarvis Madison, Middle District of Florida, 2017. Indiana man who stalked his ex-wife to Ormond Beach, Fla., fatally shooting her in a car in November 2016 before burying her in Tennessee. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

James Wayne Ham, Southern District of Texas, 2013. Lay in wait outside home and fatally shot postal worker when she delivered his mail in May 2013. He then set her and vehicle on fire. Pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison five days after notice withdrawn.

Edwin Mills, Carlo Wilson, Eastern District of Michigan, 2016. Detroit gang members accused in December 2015 shooting deaths of man and 13-year-old girl as they sat in a car.

Elmer Zelaya Martinez, Eastern District of Virginia, 2018. MS-13 gang leader accused in 2016 Fairfax killing of a 17-year-old believed to be a rival gang member and 14-year-old who told victim's family of the first killing. Awaiting trial.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Nicholas Tartaglione seeks to avoid death penalty like these other cases