Death penalty opponents rally in Columbia as Richard Moore's firing squad execution delayed

A 21-year-old university student from Spartanburg delivered a fiery plea Saturday on the steps of the state capital in hopes of sparing death row inmate Richard Moore from the firing squad.

“Richard Moore’s death was temporarily halted,” said Courtney McCain, a junior broadcast journalism major at the University of South Carolina.

“Our fight is not over until it is fully commuted and everyone on death row’s sentences are fully commuted.”

WHAT WE KNOW:Death penalty case of Spartanburg County's Richard Moore

A look back: Moore receives death penalty for convenience store killing

The execution of Spartanburg's Moore, 57, scheduled for April 29, was halted this week with a temporary stay by the state's Supreme Court.

McCain was among several speakers in front of a crowd of about 50 people at a rally to oppose the death penalty and Moore’s pending execution. The rally was organized by the South Carolina NAACP, which assisted the the Greenville and Laurens chapters.

McCain said Moore’s crime was not egregious enough to warrant a death penalty.

A rally protesting the planned firing squad execution of Richard Moore of Spartanburg took place at the South Carolina State House in Columbia on April 23, 2022. The Rev. J.M. Flemming, president of the Greenville Branch of the NAACP talks about the execution process in South Carolina.

“Richard Moore was convicted by an all-white jury,” she said. “The weapon that was used to kill that white man was owned by the white man, not by Richard Moore. First-degree murder is not valid because he did not bring that weapon to the place that it happened.”

Moore, who is Black, was convicted by a jury of 11 white people and one Latino person, no Black people were on his jury.

The Rev. J.M. Fleming, president of the Greenville NAACP, said all methods of carrying out the death penalty are wrong and disproportionately target the poor, mentally ill and people of color.

A rally protesting the planned firing squad execution of Richard Moore of Spartanburg took place at the South Carolina State House in Columbia on April 23, 2022. Spartanburg native Courtney McClain, a junior at USC, spoke about the need for young people to come out and have their voices heard in South Carolina.

“The death penalty is morally wrong,” he said. “The reason you have the death penalty was the reason to get rid of certain people, people who look like me.”

Many of those who attended the rally said the death penalty is archaic, and they opposed all methods.

Death by firing squad is particularly barbaric, said Columbia lawyer Stuart Andrews.

Story continues

“I’m one of a large group of South Carolinians who believe the death penalty is wrong,” he said. “Research has shown it is not a deterrent of crime.”

He said he does not oppose life in prison as a sentencing option, and noted that there have been cases involving those serving life that were overturned because new evidence years later proved their innocence.

A rally protesting the planned firing squad execution of Richard Moore of Spartanburg took place at the South Carolina State House in Columbia on April 23, 2022. Moore was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of a store clerk during a robbery in Spartanburg in 1999.

Ty Young of Laurens, a broadcast journalism major at USC, said he came to support the NAACP’s message that the death penalty is racist, cruel and morally wrong.

He said he is somewhat familiar with Richard Moore’s case.

“The whole thing is inhumane,” he said. “I do believe in consequences, but when someone is riddled with bullets or fried sitting in an electric chair, that is really inhumane.”

EXECUTION STAYED: Supreme Court grants motion to stay execution of Spartanburg's Richard Moore

What we know: Death penalty case of Spartanburg County's Richard Moore

Moore was sentenced to death on Oct. 22, 2001, after he was convicted for the murder of James Mahoney, 42, at Nikki’s Speedy Mart in Spartanburg on Sept. 16, 1999.

At this stage, Moore has exhausted all avenues for an appeal for his case in the state courts. His execution would have been the state’s first since 2011 and it would be the first in modern times carried out in South Carolina by the newly-established firing squad. It would be the fourth firing squad execution in the US since the death penalty was reinstated nationally in 1976.

A rally protesting the planned firing squad execution of Richard Moore of Spartanburg took place at the South Carolina State House in Columbia on April 23, 2022. Moore was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of a store clerk during a robbery in Spartanburg in 1999.

In a statement to the South Carolina Supreme Court regarding his election, Moore wrote:

"I do not believe or concede that either the firing squad or electrocution is legal or constitutional. I do not believe the Department should be allowed to certify that a statutorily prescribed method, such as lethal injection, is unavailable without demonstrating a good faith effort to make it available. However, I more strongly oppose death by electrocution. Because the Department says I must choose between firing squad or electrocution or be executed by electrocution I will elect firing squad."

Objections have been raised about Moore's intent and whether his crime called for the death penalty.

A rally protesting the planned firing squad execution of Richard Moore of Spartanburg took place at the South Carolina State House in Columbia on April 23, 2022. Moore was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of a store clerk during a robbery in Spartanburg in 1999.

Attorneys filed for relief on Moore’s behalf to the state Supreme Court on the basis that a death sentence was disproportionate to his crime. The relief was denied despite a 14-page dissent from Justice Kaye G. Hearn. In her dissent, she wrote the state’s system was broken.

Hearn wrote that “by improperly focusing on whether the crime committed by Moore meets the legal definition of armed robbery, the majority completely loses sight of the vast difference between a ‘robbery gone bad’ and a planned and premeditated murder.”

EXECUTION DELAYED: South Carolina Supreme Court delays scheduled execution of Greenville County's Brad Sigmon

Greenville News reporters Caitlin Herrington and Kathryn Casteel contributed to this story.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Death penalty rally opposes Richard Moore firing squad execution