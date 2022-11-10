Death penalty possible in murder of pregnant Arkansas woman Ashley Bush

The woman from Missouri accused of kidnapping and shooting a pregnant Siloam Springs woman, and then attempting to steal her unborn baby, could face the death penalty if convicted in the case.

Amber Dawn Waterman was charged with two counts of capital murder Thursday in Benton County, Arkansas in connection with the Oct. 31 shooting death of Ashley Bush, 33 and her baby Valkyrie Grace Willis, who was found dead with Waterman, authorities reported.

The body of Bush, 33, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was found in McDonald County, Missouri Thursday, Nov. 3. Authorities say she had been shot to death.

The baby was found when Waterman called 911 to report she had a miscarriage.

Waterman and her husband Jamie Waterman, have been charged with kidnapping that caused death in U.S. Federal Court in Springfield, Missouri where both have been jailed.

Related:Southwest Missouri couple charged in kidnapping, killing of pregnant Arkansas woman

Court documents say Amber Waterman traveled to Gravette, Arkansas under the alias of "Lucy" and met with Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — at a library there.

Amber Waterman allegedly told Bush about a possible employment opportunity and later arranged to pick up Bush under the guise of taking Bush to meet her job supervisor.

Law enforcement believes that after picking up Bush, Amber Waterman killed Bush and then tried to dispose of the body. Federal prosecutors believe Amber Waterman's motive was to take Bush's unborn child.

Federal prosecutors allege that Jamie Waterman helped his wife burn and attempt to hide Bush's body near the Watermans' home in Pineville, Missouri.

Capital murder is defined in Arkansas as premeditated murder, a murder committed during the commission of a violent felony, or a murder committed under certain aggravating circumstances. This crime is punishable by execution or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Two counts of capital murder filed against Missouri woman