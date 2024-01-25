Death penalty rarely used in Indiana for suspects accused of killing members of law enforcement
A Marion County judge officially agrees to dismiss the death penalty against the suspect accused of killing IMPD officer Breann Leath. While jury section and the trial for Leath’s accused killer are still set to begin here next month, the death penalty will not be an option. Some say that isn’t surprising because recent history shows securing a death sentence for suspects accused of killing police officers has been extremely difficult.