Is the death penalty returning to Iowa? Senators introduce bill. House leader skeptical

2
Katie Akin, Des Moines Register
·3 min read

An Iowa Senate proposal would introduce the death penalty in Iowa, but opposition from a key House Republican means capital punishment is unlikely to become state law this year.

Senate File 14 would apply the death penalty in one, specific situation: if an adult defendant was found guilty of kidnapping, sexually abusing and murdering a minor.

Republican supporters of the legislation said the change would strengthen current law, where the murder or rape of a minor carries the same penalty of life in prison without parole. Upping the ante, they argue, will deter rapists from also murdering their victims.

"We want to save the lives of some young women, basically, down the road," said Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola.

In a Wednesday morning subcommittee, Sen. Jason Schultz said the change would be "completely justified, religiously, morally, logically."

Opponents, including many faith leaders, urged lawmakers to consider the ethics of killing a citizen, even in response to an extreme crime. They also pointed to cases in other states where innocent defendants were wrongfully sentenced to death.

"Killing for killing is just wrong," said Marti Anderson, a former Democratic representative and a member of Iowans Against the Death Penalty.

Garrett and Schultz, R-Schleswig, approved the bill for consideration by the full Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, debated fiercely against the bill and declined to sign off on it.

Despite some support among Senate Republicans — including the bill's author and chair of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Brad Zaun — the bill is unlikely to make it through the Iowa House. Rep. Steve Holt, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, listed several reasons Monday why he's skeptical of introducing the death penalty in Iowa.

Holt, R-Denison, said sentencing someone to death can be more expensive for taxpayers than sentencing that person to a life sentence. He also recognized that high-income defendants were far less likely to receive the death penalty than someone relying on a public defender.

"And then there was a concern I have, frankly, that sometimes people are wrongly convicted, and there is DNA evidence now that has exonerated a number of people that were on death row," Holt said. "Well, once those people are put to death you can’t reverse that mistake, but you certainly could reverse it when the person would be serving life in prison."

If the Senate passes its bill, Holt will decide whether the House moves it forward.

Iowa abolished the death penalty in 1965, but lawmakers have repeatedly drafted proposals to bring it back in some limited instances. In 2017, Republicans proposed a similar bill to allow capital punishment in the case of the kidnapping, rape and murder of a child ⁠— parameters spurred by the 2005 murder of 10-year-old Jetseta Gage in Cedar Rapids.

Lawmakers have also attempted more expansive capital punishment laws, including a 2018 proposal to allow those convicted of first-degree murder to be put to death.

All recent attempts to reinstate the death penalty have failed to advance through the Legislature.

However, Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa polls show a majority of Iowans support capital punishment in some instances. When last included in the Iowa Poll in 2018, 58% of Iowa adults said they favored a potential initiative to revive the death penalty.

Stephen Gruber-Miller contributed reporting.

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at kakin@registermedia.com or at 410-340-3440. Follow her on Twitter at @katie_akin.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Death penalty law unlikely to pass Iowa Legislature this year

Recommended Stories

  • Police: 20-year-old woman 'ambushed,' killed in Fairfield Township shooting

    Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots and then looked out the window to find the woman lying in the street.

  • Lakehead 'hate crime' shooter found guilty of attempted involuntary manslaughter

    A Shasta County jury found Silas Hesselberg guilty of attempted involuntary manslaughter and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

  • Todd McShay gives the Commanders some defensive help in his new mock draft

    With the top three offensive linemen off the board, McShay gives the Commanders defensive help.

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...

  • US Rates May Be Heading Higher Than Wall Street or the Fed Think

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, most US investors and central bankers underestimated how high inflation would climb. Now they may be underestimating how high interest rates will need to go to bring it back down. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedAmerica's Priciest Neighbor

  • Tom Brady revealed reason why he hopes Aaron Rodgers keeps playing

    Tom Brady hopes Aaron Rodgers keeps playing football.

  • Trump’s DNA Proposal in Rape Accuser Suit Rejected by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s offer to provide a DNA sample to a New York writer who claims he raped her in the 1990s was rejected by a judge as too late and with too many strings attached.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUkraine to Receive Fewer Bat

  • 15-year-olds charged with murder of transgender teen Brianna Ghey

    Police previously said it was exploring whether Ghey was the victim of an anti-transgender hate crime.

  • Topeka attorney won't release body camera video after police fired 34 shots in killing man

    "The investigation revealed that each of the 34 projectiles fired was justified," said a report by Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

  • Messages: Officer often fed information to Proud Boys leader

    A police officer frequently provided Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio with internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his far-right extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to messages shown Wednesday at the trial of Tarrio and four associates. A federal prosecutor showed jurors a string of messages that Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond and Tarrio privately exchanged in the run-up to a mob's attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Lamond, an intelligence officer for the city’s police department, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington for protests.

  • Lukashenko invites Biden to Minsk to "end war", saying Putin will join, too

    Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has invited US President Joe Biden to Minsk to meet with Vladimir Putin to "stop the war" against Ukraine. Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA, citing Lukashenko Quote: "Why is Biden going to Poland? Why exactly to Poland? But we are not too worried about this.

  • ‘Unusual’ stowaway on celery shipment is concerning first for California port, feds say

    The shipment was sent back after the “rare” find, a federal agency said.

  • DeSantis Crony Shows His Hypocrisy After Protégé’s Coke Bust

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Reuters / Shutterstock / LinkedinA few traffic infractions and an unsubstantiated suspicion of perjury in a residency claim were enough for Republican Florida State Sen. Randy Fine to brand Democratic Palm Bay City Council candidate Phil Moore a “career criminal.”“‘Criminal Phil’ Moore is Back; Under Investigation for Perjury in Palm Bay City Council,” Fine announced in a Facebook post last year. “Special Election serial criminal Phil Moor

  • Orange County woman charged in parking lot rampage

    The 33-year-old woman, Aria Alexandra Martin, was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon as well as 13 counts of vandalism and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a drug and resisting arrest.

  • Pete Buttigieg blames Trump for Ohio train derailment amid criticism: 'We're constrained'

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg partially blamed the recent derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals on the Trump administration reversing a safety rule.

  • Ukraine not to surrender Bakhmut, Russians paratroopers badly hit Lt. of Ukraine's Armed Forces

    Ukrainian fighters are not going to surrender Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast to the Russian invaders; a multi-layer defence perimeter has been set in the city. Source: Volodymyr Nazarenko, deputy commander of Svoboda battalion, Lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine, in the broadcast of the Svoboda Live program; Radio Svoboda Quote: "I would like to assure you that the Ukrainian forces are not going to surrender the city.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Pressley and Booker reintroduce baby bonds bill, attempt to close racial wealth gap

    U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are reintroducing legislation that would establish federal baby bonds in […] The post EXCLUSIVE: Pressley and Booker reintroduce baby bonds bill, attempt to close racial wealth gap appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Murdaugh's sister-in-law saw odd behavior after killings

    Alex Murdaugh's sister-in-law testified Tuesday in his double murder trial that she thought it was odd that he didn't seem scared in the weeks after his son Paul and wife Maggie were killed at their South Carolina home. Marian Proctor told jurors her family was distraught after the killings. “He did not know who it was, but he thought whoever had done it had thought about it a really long time,” Proctor said.

  • Charlottesville Tiki Torcher Killed Himself Before Drug Smuggling Trial

    Teddy Joseph Von Nukem (center, in black) via Samuel Corum / Anadolu Agency / Getty Teddy Joseph Von Nukem, one of the most prominent faces lit by the glow of tiki torches in what became the lasting image of the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, killed himself as he was due to face criminal trial last month.The 35-year-old skipped out on his first day of trial for a drug trafficking charge in Arizona on the morning of Jan. 30, according to court records. At the very moment a feder

  • Nikki Haley: video shows Republican candidate saying US states can secede

    Contender also says civil war – fought over slavery – was one side ‘fighting for tradition’ and the other ‘fighting for change’