Death penalty sought against father accused of killing son in Westmoreland County last year

Prosecutors have filed documents indicating that they will seek the death penalty against the father accused of killing his son in Westmoreland County in May 2022.

Azuree Charles, 9, who was found strangled to death behind his house in New Kensington after he was reported missing.

In September, detectives charged both of Azuree’s parents criminally.

Azuree’s father, Jean Charles, was charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and strangulation.

Channel 11 was there as the mother of Azuree Charles was walked out in handcuffs. Luella Elien was charged by detectives with aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said she allowed Jean Charles to continue watching her four children despite known allegations of child abuse.

Channel 11 spoke to Elien two weeks before she was charged, when she was pleading for justice in her son’s case.

Police said they have surveillance video showing Azuree in the area the night of the murder.

They found the clothes he was seen wearing and a shovel not far where his red bike was found, with all DNA evidence matching his.

In court documents, prosecutors listed two aggravating circumstances to support the choice to seek the death penalty: Azuree was younger than 12 and Jean Charles was under court order to not have abusive behavior toward him.

Jean Charles is scheduled to appear in court March 28 for a pretrial conference. Elien was freed in November after posting bond.

