Death penalty sought for at least one in slaying of Rumney couple

Jun. 18—Prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty for at least one of two people accused of killing a Rumney couple and dumping their bodies on North Padre Island near Corpus Christi, Texas, according to media reports.

Adam Curtis Williams, 35, and Amanda Noverr, 34, of Utah were indicted on Oct. 22 by a Kleberg County grand jury on a charge of capital murder for intentionally and knowingly shooting the New Hampshire couple to death during a "criminal transaction."

James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, had been traveling the country in their camper since 2018, working temporary jobs as they went. They had parked at a free campsite on North Padre Island. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave on Nov. 1, 2019.

Prosecutors said during a hearing over Zoom on Tuesday that they would seek the death penalty against Williams if he is convicted at trial, according to a report in the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Noverr also appeared in court Tuesday, but according to the Caller-Times it is unclear if prosecutors will seek the death penalty against her.

Williams and Noverr allegedly stole the Butlers' Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck and trailer and drove into Mexico, where they were later found and extradited back to the U.S. A photo released of the couple in the truck entering Mexico was used to identify them.

Williams and Noverr previously had been indicted in January 2020 on charges of felony theft and tampering with evidence.

Kleberg County District Attorney John T. Hubert previously said the crime lab testing evidence in the case was slow before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — and became slower with more people out of the office. Trials were set to start last month but have been delayed.

Hubert declined comment Thursday afternoon, saying a gag order has been issued by a judge.