Death Penalty sought for man accused of killing couple after Daytona Beach Bike Week

Prosecutors revealed they will be seeking the death penalty for a man accused of murdering a Florida couple who were on their home from Daytona Beach Bike Week.

Jean Macean was arrested last month in connection with brutally stabbing Terry Aultman, 48, and his 55-year-old wife, Brenda as they rode their bikes away from Main Street, where the annual event is held. He’s facing charges two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the pair of slayings.

The State Attorney in the 7th Circuit on Monday took to Twitter to announce it would be seeking the death penalty against the suspect. Assistant State Attorney Andrew J. Urbanak noted that there were three factors contributing to the decision, including that Macean was previously convicted of a capital felony or felony involving the use or threat of violence.

Urbanak in a statement also dubbed the crime “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” adding that it “was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”

The Autlmans, a couple married for nine years, were found early the morning of March 6 near the intersection at North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Authorities in a press release at the time said they both suffered multiple stab wounds and that their throats were slashed.

The deadly violence triggered a multi-day manhunt, which culminated in Macean’s arrest in Orlando. He allegedly confessed to the murders after he was taken into custody.

A motive in the violent slaying remained unclear on Wednesday.