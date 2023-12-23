Death penalty sought for man accused of stabbing mother 100 times, setting apartment ablaze

Defendent Charles Ivy enters Judge Leah Case's courtroom for a hearing Wednesday December 13, 2023 where his defense team asked for a gag order on police and prosecutors for their client at the Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against an Ormond Beach man accused of killing a mother and her son and leaving them and two other children to burn in a Daytona Beach apartment.

Charles Leon Ivy, 34, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 21 killing of Den'Jah Moore, 30, and her 10-month-old son, Messiah Calixte. Ivy stabbed Moore more than 100 times, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Ivy was also indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of Dakotah and Dove Moore. Police said that Ivy left the 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy in the burning apartment.

Ivy was the father of Dakotah and Dove, but Moore had custody of them, according to officials.

Den'Jah Moore

The bloodshed and fire occurred at the Countryside Apartments at 1200 Beville Road.

On Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Ivy, if he is convicted of one or both first-degree murder counts.

Urbanak listed the seven aggravating factors that the jury must consider to recommend that Ivy be sentenced to death. The jury must unanimously agree that at least one of the seven is proven.

They include:

The defendant has a previous conviction of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person.

The felonies were committed to avoid a lawful arrest or an escape from custody.

The capital felonies were committed while the defendant was engaged in the commission of, or an attempt to commit arson and/or burglary.

The capital felonies were especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.

The capital felonies were committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.

The victim of one of the capital felonies was a person less than 12 years of age.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man who killed mother, child