Death penalty sought for man accused of kidnapping, killing Tennessee heiress Eliza Fletcher

Prosecutors in Memphis are seeking the death penalty against the man accused of kidnapping and murdering heiress Eliza Fletcher, an avid runner and kindergarten teacher who was found dead days after she disappeared during her daily jog.

Cleotha Abston-Henderson has been charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence in connection to Fletcher’s disappearance and death. He’s accused of grabbing the Memphis mother off the street near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, and then forcing her into his SUV.

Fletcher’s body was found behind a vacant building near Victor St. and Person Ave., some 7 miles from where she disappeared.

She was well-known in her community as both a respected teacher and the heiress to a local business fortune. Her grandfather, the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, was a prominent philanthropist and the founder of Memphis hardware supply company Orgill. It is now worth an estimated $3.2 billion and employs 5,500 people.

County District Attorney Steve Mulroy on Thursday filed a notice alerting the judge that he will be seeking the death penalty against Abston-Henderson.

Mulroy later explained to reporters that, in seeking the death penalty, attorneys must successfully prove the crime rises to a “level of violence that goes above and beyond that necessary in order to cause the death,” according to the Commercial Appeal.

“You often see heinous, atrocious and cruel aggravating factors found in cases in which torture was involved,” he said. “We are alleging that applies in this case.”

Abston-Henderson is also charged with raping a woman in September 2021 — about a year before Fletcher was killed. He was not arrested on the rape charges before Fletcher’s killing because of a long delay in processing the sexual assault kit, authorities have said.

With News Wire Services