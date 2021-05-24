Death penalty trial drawing nearer for Donnie Rowe

May 24—EATONTON, Ga. — It's been nearly four years since Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose escaped from a state prison bus after reportedly killing two corrections officers in a rural part of Putnam County, and still neither of them has gone to trial.

Now that the courts have reopened for trials across Georgia following a year of closure due to the coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, it appears that one of those men may soon have his day in court.

That defendant is Donnie Rowe, the oldest of the two men accused of gunning down Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica, onboard a state prison transport bus along Ga. Route 16 between Eatonton and Sparta on June 13, 2017. The subsequent escape of the two state inmates led to a nationwide manhunt and crime sprees in parts of Tennessee before they surrendered to authorities.

For the first time in more than a year, Rowe appeared in Putnam County Superior Court in Eatonton on Monday.

Rowe sat at the defense table with his three attorneys wearing dress pants and a dress shirt. He could be seen having conversations with all three of them from time to time during the half-hour pretrial hearing before Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda H. Trammell.

Rowe's death penalty trial is scheduled for the end of August, which would make the case a little more than four years old at that time.

Jurors for the trial will be selected in Grady County. They then will be brought back to Putnam County for the trial and will be sequestered throughout the proceedings.

Trammell said she plans to journey to Grady County sometime soon to oversee the facilities being offered for jury selection in the upcoming trial.

The co-defendant in the case, Ricky Dubose, meanwhile, is not slated for trial until sometime in March or April 2022. That case will be heard by Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Alison T. Burleson.

During one portion of Monday's hearing, Erin Wallace, one of Rowe's attorneys who is with the Capital Defense Team from Athens, indicated she and the other attorney assigned to the case, Adam S. Levine, had encountered problems seeing their client in prison because of COVID-related concerns.

Story continues

Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills later informed the court that he had a possible solution to those concerns.

Sills suggested he would not object to officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections turning Rowe over into his custody and that he be kept at the Putnam County Jail in Eatonton until his trial.

"Your honor, a couple of things," Sills said. "First of all, I have facilitated Mr. Dubose being brought here. I think it would cause no problem. Just let me have him and I'll put him in my jail. I'm tired of the delays about the bureaucracy within the Department of Corrections."

Sills said if Rowe was placed in the county jail that it would allow defense attorneys and their investigators to see him when they wanted.

Wallace explained that she has no idea what is involved in allowing a state inmate to be housed at a county jail while awaiting trial.

"But we don't have an objection with the sheriff's plan," Wallace said.

Sills said he could assure everyone that if the court orders him to house Dubose in the county jail that it will be done.

Trammell then asked defense attorneys if their client would agree to a COVID-19 vaccination.

They indicated that would not be a problem.

"Then you would like him to be brought to Putnam County to be housed," Trammell asked.

Levin replied that if such was done that they would be within closer driving distance to their client.

The defense attorneys then conferred with their client.

Levine said defense attorneys had no objection to Rowe being housed in the Putnam County Jail until his trial.

Trammell then asked about another possible concern in asking DOC officials to turn him over.

"Your honor, we've done this in the past," Assistant District Attorney Dawn Barksdale said. "Granted, it's a little extended, but I think the easiest way to do it is to let us prepare a production order for the court to sign."

Barksdale said state inmates had been brought to the county jail as much as a month and a half away from their trial dates so the public defender's office could have access to them.

"I don't see this being any different," Barksdale said.

Trammell said she would do some research before making a decision.

"What I'm trying to do, sheriff is, I don't want DOC filing another appeal that is going to delay us further because we have ordered them to do something that we can't do," Trammell said.

The judge said she would work on fashioning some type of order.