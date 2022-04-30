Death penalty trial postponed, new date not set

Apr. 30—The murder trial of Cylar M. Shemwell, who faces the death penalty in connection to a 2019 shooting that killed three people on Audubon Avenue, will not be held in June as scheduled.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington granted a motion by defense attorneys to postpone the trial, which was scheduled to start June 13. A new trial date has not yet been set.

Both Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel and Heather Blackburn, one of Shemwell's defense attorneys, said Thursday they are unsure if the trial will be rescheduled for this year.

Shemwell, 35, of the 1600 block of Wisteria Gardens, was charged along with Arnett B. Baines, 33, of the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court, in the Jan. 17, 2019 incident. Baines and Shemwell were charged in the shooting deaths of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carie, 18, at a home on Audubon Avenue. A fourth person, Carman Vanegas, was also shot in the head in the home, but survived.

The defense filed a motion to postpone the the trial on April 8. The motion says Blackburn and Leigh Jackson, who are part of the Owensboro public defender law office, have been recommended to attend a week-long seminar on death penalty cases. The seminar would give them "additional training and preparation" for Shemwell's defense, the motion says.

The next hearing in the case is July 7, when a new trial date is supposed to be set. Kuegel said it would be difficult to reset the trial for this year.

"I'll say I don't think it's going to happen," Kuegel said.

After the July hearing, there will likely be more motions that will have to be ruled upon in court, and tests on evidence to complete, Kuegel said.

Also, the trial docket is already filling up for the fall, Kuegel said.

"I'm not saying it's not (possible), but we are getting hard-pressed with the number of cases and the trials we already scheduled to be tried," Kuegel said.

"We were prepared to go in June," Kuegel said of the prosecution.

Blackburn said part of the July hearing will include setting a deadlines for the prosecution and defense to file motions. The trial is expected to be long, which could make scheduling difficult, Blackburn said.

"Death penalty trials typically take three to four weeks" with an entire week for jury selection, Blackburn said. "I imagine we will try to do it this year, but it will be difficult to block out that much time."

The hope would be to hold the trial as soon as possible, but said, "with a death penalty case, we have to make sure we do everything right and proper."

