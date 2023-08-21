‘The death penalty is the ultimate act of justice and it should be applied to child killers’

Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill another six on Friday - Elizabeth Cook/PA

The serial child killer Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill another six on Friday, making her Britain’s worst child murderer.

After being handed a whole life term without the possibility of parole on Monday, the debate around the death penalty has re-emerged.

Many commentators, including The Telegraph’s columnist Tim Stanley, question whether Letby’s prison sentence is sufficient punishment for her actions.

The Telegraph has conducted an exclusive poll on the issue, revealing that readers are divided in the debate. A total of 51 per cent of 6,000 voters are in favour of bringing back the death penalty, while 49 per cent are against it.

‘Back when it was abolished, the public were assured a life sentence would be for life’

Many of those who support capital punishment focused on the current system of soft punishment.

Reader TR says: “Back when it was abolished, the public were assured a life sentence would be for life. The guilty party would spend the remainder of their days in a cell we were promised by the abolitionists. How long did their promise last?

“It is the ultimate act of justice and it should be applied to child killers.”

Other readers, such as Michael OSullivan, argue that “the death penalty should be on the statute book for very few crimes”.

“It is the ultimate act of justice and yes, retribution, and it should be applied to child killers,” he says.

“Retribution and justice for the murdered and their families seems to be all but forgotten in this country, with more attention paid to the murderers.”

Reader Paul Anderson shares a similar view: “If fifty per cent of a jury feel a crime is so well proven and so heinous they should have the ability to call for a death sentence.”

While A.B is in favour of the death penalty, they stipulate that “the level of evidence must be even higher than what’s needed for a conviction. The evidence must be overwhelming such as CCTV of the incident”.

They give the example of Lee Rigby “who was hacked to death in the street in broad daylight. There was zero doubt who the killers were and should be hanged”.

Inside Lucy Letby prison

‘Suicide watch, segregation, rehabilitation, appeals and so on - all dead taxpayer money’

Other readers debate the cost of Letby’s incarceration. Matt Morris bemoans the “dead taxpayer money” paying for what might include “suicide watch, segregation, rehabilitation, appeals and so on”.

Another anonymous reader endorses the death penalty because it “prevents criminals from killing again and gives society the justice it deserves, while saving hundreds of thousands of pounds”.

Conversely, Jeremy Roff makes the point that “there isn’t an economic case” for the death penalty, as there are “endless appeals and decades of being on death row before executions are carried out”.

‘We see so many serious miscarriages of justice’

Many of those opposed to the death penalty highlight wrongful convictions as their main point of argument.

Peter Sloman argues: “The death penalty would lead to innocent people being killed because there is a long track record of mistaken convictions.”

He adds: “It also turns the state and wider society into a brutal killer, and we don’t need that moral stain.”

Mr Sloman also suggests that prisoners should be made to carry out “useful physical work” in order to “help pay for their board”, as well as the state taking “any assets they had before the crime”.

Reader B.D shares a similar sentiment. Whilst agreeing that “some people deserve to die for the crimes they have committed”, they note that the state has shown “time and time again to be incapable of wielding such power justly”.

Death row inmates who were later acquitted

‘What we need is appropriate sentences not only given out but served’

Marc Standing says: “The fact that we see so many serious miscarriages of justice also means the death penalty is something we cannot apply.

“What I think we do need to see is appropriate sentences not only given out but served.”

Additionally, AP adds that “new evidence could come to light and the verdict changed. Only recently a man was proved to be innocent of rape having been imprisoned for years for it”.

‘Knowing a criminal is locked up with zero quality of life feels cathartic enough’

Meanwhile, reader Thina Wanga thinks the death penalty goes too far. She believes that “knowing a criminal is locked up with zero quality of life feels cathartic enough”.

“Knowing that the murderer had to suffer every day with the potential regret of their actions would be better than having them killed,” she adds.

Others like Stephen Hedges are sceptical of the death penalty’s effectiveness, arguing: “It is a grim business best left in the past. It’s very doubtful that the death penalty is a significant deterrent. Some might even view it as preferable to spending forty to fifty years in prison.”

Separately, reader Jeremy Roff says: “There is the issue of distinguishing between those who are evil and those who are mentally ill. Is there really a clear distinction?”

Are you in favour of reinstating the death penalty? Join the conversation in the comments section below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.