Death penalty waived in capital murder case

Oct. 1—Prosecutors have waived the death penalty as a potential punishment for a Royse City woman, charged with capital murder in connection with the death one year ago of a Greenville teenager.

The announcement was presented during a hearing Tuesday in the 196th District Court concerning the case against Lauren Brooke Bohme.

Bohme, 19, has pleaded not guilty to one count of capital murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville,

Damien Christian Osborn of Rockwall has pleaded not guilty to an indictment on charge of murder involving Rincon's death and has also been indicted on a separate charge of aggravated assault.

Trial dates have not yet been set in either case.

Both Osborn's and Bohme's indictments allege they caused the death of a John Doe, identified as Rincon by the Greenville Police Department, on Sept. 30, 2020 by stabbing him with a knife, while in the course of committing or attempting to commit a burglary of a habitation.

The aggravated assault indictment filed against Osborn alleged he used a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon to strike a female victim on the same day.

Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to a reported aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries, and was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23, 2020.

Bohme will now face an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder.

Murder is punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.