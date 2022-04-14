PEORIA – Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff's Department are investigating the death of a woman as a homicide.

According to a Facebook post on the department's website, at about 7 a.m., deputies were called to the 800 block of South Kim Moore Avenue which is just south of the intersection of Airport Road and Illinois Route 116.

There, they found a woman who was dead inside of a residence. A man at the scene was being detained, the Facebook post said.

Information regarding the victim, as well as the manner and cause of death, will be released by the Peoria County Coroner. The department's detective bureau is currently investigating this case.

If this turns out to be a homicide, it would be the first one of 2022 in the county. When reached, Chief Deputy Chris Watkins said he would comment later in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Death of Peoria County woman being investigated as a homicide